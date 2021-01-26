Ron Perlman's Ex Claims Mental Health Struggles in Divorce, Seeks Spousal Support

Exclusive

Ron Perlman's estranged wife says she was so devastated when he called it quits on their marriage, she needed mental health support ... and she's seeking spousal support from the actor to cover her expenses.

According to new docs filed by Opal Stone Perlman, and obtained by TMZ, the stress of her marriage suddenly ending after 38 years caused her to become extremely depressed and anxious ... resulting in her needing a psychologist's help to cope.

Opal says she also hired a life coach to help her make decisions moving forward as well, because for the past 30 years Ron was the sole breadwinner for their family ... while she was mostly a homemaker.

According to the docs, the psychologist and the life coach cost Opal $4,500 a month, and she's seeking spousal support from Ron to ensure she can continue to afford all her expenses.

Opal claims Ron made more than $1.6 million in 2018 and more than $1.1 mil in 2019, and though she acknowledges his income has been affected in 2020 by the pandemic ... she suggests he's still got plenty of money to pony up some support.

She also claims she and Ron have been paying their 2 adult children $5,000 per month to pursue their careers, but she claims Ron's stopped making those payments since filing for divorce in late 2019.

Opal also wants Ron to kick in $100k for her legal fees.