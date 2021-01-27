WNBA's Asia Durr Says COVID Has Ravaged Her Body, Career May Be Over at 23

Breaking News

WNBA star Asia Durr says COVID has wreaked havoc on her body -- and the damage is so severe, the 23-year-old isn't sure if she'll ever play basketball again.

"My life has completely changed since June 8," Durr said on HBO's "Real Sports" ... noting the day she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

I fear we will see much more of this after forcing sports teams together for our enjoyment. Kills me to see such a great person suffer. We love you @A_Hooper25 get well soon. (Video from Real Sports) pic.twitter.com/F9oSsWFGJF — Williamncaudill (@wncaudill) January 27, 2021 @wncaudill

Since then, Durr -- the 2nd overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft -- says she's lost 32 pounds after suffering some horrific symptoms. Her usual playing weight is 151 lbs.

"I couldn't breathe. I was spitting up blood. It was just lung pain that was just so severe. It felt like somebody took a long knife and was just stabbing you in your lungs each second."

She continued, "I woke up 2 o'clock in the morning, vomiting, going back and forth to the bathroom. I couldn't keep anything down."

Durr was a superstar at Louisville before being drafted by the NY Liberty -- but she had to miss the entire 2020 season due to her illness.

In fact,. Asia says she hasn't been able to pick up a basketball since her diagnosis because her doctors fear her health is still too fragile.

"I've talked to doctors and they told me I'm not cleared yet. I'm not cleared to do anything physically which could cause flare ups."

"That's what's really hard for me because in life whenever something was like hard, I would go and play. I cant even do that now. I cant even shoot a free throw."

Durr issued a statement after the segment aired Tuesday night -- saying, "I’m grateful that I get to tell my story to the world. It’s definitely been a challenge, but gotta keep fighting. Only choice."