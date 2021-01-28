UFC's Jorge Masvidal Teaching Jake Paul Secret Punch to K.O. Ben Askren

Play video content Breaking News @jakepaul / Twitter

Jake Paul wants to knock out Ben Askren FASTER than Jorge Masvidal -- so he linked up with the UFC superstar to learn the ways of the master!

Check out Jake and Jorge training together in Miami -- where Gamebred is teaching the 24-year-old a running, punch attack ... similar to the flying knee he threw at Askren's head back in 2019.

Remember, 36-year-old Jorge knocked out Ben in 5 SECONDS at UFC 239 -- setting the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Now, with Paul set to face Askren in a pro boxing match on April 17, he's decided to bring in Masvidal to his training sessions to get a little instruction from the UFC's reigning B.M.F. champion.

Check out the video ... Paul practices the running right hook several times -- and looks pretty good. At one point he tells Jorge, "I'm gonna beat your time!"

Of course, Jorge throws a more violent version of the running punch -- but that guy has been fighting for decades ... he's got a little more experience on his side!

For his part, Ben -- an accomplished MMA fighter with multiple championships under his belt -- thinks Jake Paul is in completely over his head ... and he predicts a violent ending to the YouTube star's boxing career when they clash in April.