NBA's Karl-Anthony Towns Says He Was Hit By Drunk Driver In Off-Season, Hospitalized

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns says he was hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles before the 2020-21 NBA season ... and he was hospitalized.

The 25-year-old went public about the incident Thursday night during a social media Q&A with fans ... when he was asked how he's stayed strong after overcoming so much over the past few years.

Of course, KAT has been through a lot ... especially when it comes to COVID. He lost his mother to the virus back in April -- and several other family members have died since.

Also, KAT tested positive for COVID earlier this month -- but seems to be doing okay.

Towns gave a ton of credit to his girlfriend Jordyn Woods -- saying she's been there for him through it all ... including a car accident nobody knew about.

"My woman has held me down more than the world knows," Karl-Anthony said ... "From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab."

He also credited Jordyn for helping him through his current stint with COVID.

"My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don't acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life."