Tyreek Hill Says Chiefs Clamping Down on COVID Restrictions to Prevent Exposure

The Kansas City Chiefs ain't messing around with COVID -- tightening up the safety protocol to make sure there are NO possible exposures before the Super Bowl.

... so says star wide receiver Tyreek Hill -- who tells TMZ Sports the team is even bringing in its own COVID-tested barbers to make sure no one catches the virus while getting cleaned up for Sunday.

And, if you're a Chiefs fan, you're loving every bit of this story.

"Yesterday my son had a basketball game and I usually go to his basketball game but since it's Super Bowl week, I didn't even go. We can't even do nothing!"

Hill added, "The Chiefs are bringing in barbers to the facility and getting 'em tested so like they are REALLY following protocol."

Yeah, it might suck to be on lockdown -- but it would suck WAY MORE if someone like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Tyreek had to sit out the big game because of COVID. So, props to the Chiefs.

Hill also says that without the usual media insanity of Super Bowl week, the team has been focused on football ... and practices have been intense!

"I just feel like our practice intensity is definitely harder because I don't remember practicing this hard during this time last year!"

"But, this whole process has been fun for me and just being on this team with the brothers and just the coaches, the owner, the GM. It's been amazing! I wouldn't trade it for anything."

In addition to being one of the best WRs in the NFL, Hill is also a fashion designer -- who just dropped a new high-end backpack with Prime Society.

"Trust me, it's a very luxurious bag," Hill says ... noting he'll be rockin' one on his way to the Super Bowl on Sunday.