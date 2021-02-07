Famous Chiefs Fans Gear Up For Super Bowl LV!

Kansas City will have some super famous AND super powerful fans hoping for a W on Sunday ... with big names in Hollywood showing off their Chiefs Kingdom spirit ahead of Super Bowl LV!!

Of course, Superman and Ant-Man are both pulling for Patrick Mahomes and Co. to repeat as champs ... with longtime backers Henry Cavill and Paul Rudd supporting the Chiefs for years.

There may not be a more passionate fan than "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet, who has been a die-hard fan since birth ... and even got Chiefs player Mitchell Schwartz's game-worn gloves after last year's Super Bowl win!

Oh, yeah, and have you ever heard of a guy named Brad Pitt?? He's a big fan, too .. even rocking a Chiefs hat on the red carpet of the 2020 SAG Awards.

There's more -- from rapper Tech N9ne to actors Rob Riggle and David Koechner, SNL's Heidi Gardner and singer Melissa Etheridge, there's a ton of notable fans hoping Tom Brady doesn't get ring #7.