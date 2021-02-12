LeBron James Masks Up For Fancy L.A. Couples Dinner with Anthony Davis
2/12/2021 5:47 AM PT
Safety first!
LeBron James and his Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, had a double date in L.A. on Thursday -- hitting the fancy Giorgio Baldi restaurant, while wearing their COVID masks!
The NBA superstars had the night off from the court -- so, they took their wives to dinner now that L.A. has allowed restaurants to re-open for outdoor dining.
On the way out around midnight, photogs asked both guys about everything from the Mark Cuban national anthem controversy to injury issues -- but mum was the word.
Honestly, it's just nice to see people going out to dinner again!
The Lakers -- 2nd in the Western Conference -- will take on the visiting Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center Friday night.
Hopefully, the delicious food the guys took with 'em on the way out won't weigh 'em down!