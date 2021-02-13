UFC's Kamaru Usman to Georges St-Pierre, If You Want to Fight, I'm Down!!!

If You Want to Fight, I'm Down!!!

UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman says he's laser-focused on beating Gilbert Burns this weekend -- but after that, he'd LOVE a crack at Georges St-Pierre!

Usman is on a 16-fight win streak -- and he's tied with GSP for most consecutive wins in the UFC's welterweight division (12). The dude is on fire.

If Usman beats Burns at UFC 260 on Saturday, there's a strong argument he should be considered the greatest UFC welterweight of all time.

Of course, GSP retired in 2019 -- his last fight was 2017 -- but he's been training like a maniac in the snow and there have been rumors the 39-year-old is considering one last go in the Octagon.

Kamaru says if GSP wants a scrap, just say the word!

"If he wants to do it, you gotta come see me. If he doesn't want it, that's okay. More power to him!"

"I respect the retirement because he's done it all. He doesn't need to come back for no reason. If he wants to come back, he cuts the line, he beats everybody! He cuts the line from everybody! He gets the shot right away."

As for Burns, he's trying like hell to be the spoiler -- he also wants to be remembered as the greatest to ever do it.

"I'm looking forward for this one so much because if I beat the guy that is in the conversation of being one of the greatest, they gotta put my name in the conversation," Burns tells TMZ Sports.