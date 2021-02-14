Tekashi 6ix9ine, Meek Mill Come Close to Fighting in Atlanta

Play video content Breaking News

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill came an inch from trading punches early Sunday morning ... as their long-standing beef reached a boiling point.

The 2 men were at a club in Atlanta and as Meek was getting in his car to leave, Tekashi appeared and they both started jawboning. In the video, you hear both rappers and their security yelling at each other. It looks like Tekashi is trying to lunge at Meek.

Tekashi is hurling insults at Meek, accusing him of working with cops ... yes, the irony is not lost on us.

They went from face-to-face to social media where it continued, 6ix9ne posting, “STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY @meekmill RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE.”

Meek's response ... "69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf ... We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ....we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol"

And then, Meek lowered the boom ... “The feds sent him to take me out wtf. [I] had to spit on him so he retreated lol he really waited outside the club for me. I thought I was dreaming wtf we almost smoked him lol he posed a lil threat popping up in the parking lot waiting for me.”

Meek and Tekashi have squared off ever since Tekashi cooperated with the FBI in getting members of the Nine Trey Bloods locked up.