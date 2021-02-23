6ix9ine's Baby Mama Fears His Beefs Put Their Daughter in Danger

Exclusive

Tekashi 6ix9ine's free to run his mouth because he has bodyguards, but his baby mama says she doesn't ... and fears his escalating beefs are putting their little girl in harm's way.

Sara Molina tells TMZ ... she thinks the rapper's been unhinged lately, going off on Instagram Live tirades and trading barbs with Chicago rappers like Lil Reese and 600 Breezy.

Sara says unlike 6ix9ine -- who can afford hired muscle to keep him safe while he stokes feuds with other rappers -- she and their 5-year-old, Saraiyah, are much more exposed ... and she's concerned they might become a target for his enemies.

6ix9ine's baby mama also claims he hasn't made any attempt to rekindle his relationship with Saraiyah -- so he's oblivious to the potential danger to her.

Sara tells us she doesn't want anything from Tekashi other than to think about their daughter's safety and stop provoking possible violence, stay inside, and stay away from them.