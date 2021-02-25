Celebrity Wax Figures Help With Social Distancing at NYC Steakhouse

Jon Hamm, Audrey Hepburn, Jimmy Fallon and Al Roker are inviting New Yorkers to dine out in the pandemic ... and you can be sure they're not carrying the virus.

Celebrity wax figures from Madame Tussauds in New York City are creating a new dining experience at the legendary Peter Luger Steak House ... you can toast with Jon at the bar, hang out with Audrey and share a much-needed laugh with Jimmy.

Oh, and if folks get lost inside the sprawling restaurant -- it's been a while since many have gone out to eat -- Al's waiting to direct them to the 2nd floor.

Restaurants in the Big Apple just got the green light to increase occupancy to 35 percent starting Friday, thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo, so Peter Luger is bringing out the big guns and having these celeb wax figures fill empty seats to maintain social distancing measures.