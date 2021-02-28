NFL's D.J. Chark Honors Daughter On The Way With Diamond Chain, Baby Chark!

Exclusive

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark is celebrating his #GirlDad status 3 months early ... by copping a one-of-a-kind diamond chain with his future daughter's name on it!!

The 24-year-old Pro Bowler and his wife, Chantelle, are expecting their first child, Mackenzie, in May ... and we're told Chark is so excited, he wanted to have a special piece ready in time for the big arrival!!

Ari The Jeweler in Manhattan tells TMZ Sports he came up with a custom pendant and diamond chain for the daddy-to-be ... and it's pretty damn adorable.

Play video content @AriTheJeweler

The iced-out piece features baby feet with hearts, a bow on top and Mackenzie's name engraved in the gold ring of the pendant.

There's also a touching message on the back of the piece ... which reads, "Mommy and Daddy Love You!" -- how sweet!!!

We're told the pendant features 15 carats of VS diamonds and 80 grams of gold ... and the accompanying Cuban chain has 150 grams of gold and 20 carats of diamonds -- altogether estimated to be worth $50,000.

No word on what DJ paid, but the dude's made $3.3 million so far in his young career ... so he can splurge a bit.