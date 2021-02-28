Pro Golfers Pay Tribute to Tiger Woods By Wearing Red

Tiger Woods was top of mind in the professional golf world this weekend, and you could tell as much by what everyone on the green was wearing ... Big Cat's colors themselves.

There are a few different tournaments underway Sunday, but at just about all of them ... a majority of the players -- especially the stars -- were decked out in red and black getups ... all just to honor their hero, Tiger, as he recovers from his horrific car crash.

Among some of the players who opted for TW's signature pairing -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Andrew Putnam, Jason Day, Angel Yin, Nelson Ledesma, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Min Woo Lee, Sebastian Munoz, Stacy Lewis and others.

The golfers are participating in competitions like the WGC-Workday Championship, the Gainbridge LPGA and the Puerto Rico Open.

Of course, even before the accident ... Tiger wasn't golfing quite yet, as he'd just undergone his fifth back surgery in January -- and was speculating he could miss the Masters in April as rehabbed. He'd partaken in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, in December.

As we reported ... Tiger has been transferred to Cedars-Sinai after intensive surgery on his right leg, which was essentially torn apart in the accident by comminuted open fractures. He's expected to have several more surgeries.

