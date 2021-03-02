Britt Reid Crash Victim Likely Has Permanent Brain Damage and Can't Walk, Lawyer Says

Breaking News

The little girl injured in the Britt Reid car wreck likely has permanent brain damage and will be confined to a wheelchair for the foreseeable future, her family lawyer says.

The attorney for the family of 5-year-old Ariel Young appeared on "Good Morning America" with an update on her health ... and it's not great.

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer for family of girl injured in pre-Super Bowl crash speaks out. @tjholmes reports. — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2021

Attorney Tom Porto explained she's awake from her coma but has suffered very serious injuries that will affect her for the rest of her life.

"She’s awake, which is a huge development,” Porto said ... "She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking -- it’s a sad, sad, sad story."

Porto also released images of the crash scene to ABC News showing Reid's white truck completely smashed in on the front side of the ride. It appears the truck was moving at a high speed when the collision occurred.

Reid -- an assistant coach for the KC Chiefs at the time -- allegedly slammed his truck into two cars that were parked on the side of the road on Feb. 4, badly injuring Ariel Young.

Young's family had driven to the scene to help another family member who was stranded on the side of the road after running out of gas.

All three of the cars involved in the wreck suffered severe damage -- and it's a miracle no one was killed.

As for Ariel Young, Porto says she had a long road ahead of her when it comes to her recovery.

Porto told ABC News the family wants Reid -- son of KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid -- prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Porto cites a police report in which Reid allegedly admitted to consuming 2 to 3 alcoholic beverages -- and taking the prescription medication Adderall -- before getting behind the wheel that fateful day.