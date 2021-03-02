Kodak Black Granted Permission to Travel for Work While on Probation
3/2/2021 9:30 AM PT
Kodak Black is on the move -- or he's about to be anyway, because a judge just signed off on him being able to pack up and hit the road ... with limitations, of course.
A federal judge just approved Kodak's motion to travel for work purposes only -- giving him the green light to go out of state ... so long as he lets 'em know exactly where he's going.
According to the legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge says KB has to provide a full itinerary to his probation officer, including where he'll be staying during the travel. Naturally, he'll also have to keep his nose clean while out and about.
In his original filing seeking the OK for this, Kodak's attorneys said his plans were to continue the charitable work he's been engaged in lately -- specifically citing the scholarship he set up in the name of one of the Parkland victims, Meadow Pollack, which he recently commemorated with a public service.
It's interesting ... Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ that in addition to the philanthropy, Kodak will also be attending to his music biz as well. We're told he might be looking to book some concert appearances -- when that's possible again -- and record label meetings.