Kimora Lee Simmons Tries to Fight Traffic Ticket While Pleasing a Fan

Kimora Lee Simmons is pissed about getting pulled over and ticketed in Bev Hills -- but thanks to a slightly impatient fan, she still managed to bat .500 on the day.

We got Kimora Wednesday afternoon as a BHPD officer was writing her up. She told us the cop wasn't being nice -- though we saw no evidence of that -- and made it clear she was upset about getting dinged for no plates on her Rolls Royce.

Watch the clip ... she had an excuse, one the cop clearly wasn't buying. She even tried playing the sympathy card -- mentioning she's recovering from a broken leg -- but no dice.

However, in a true Hollywood moment, a fan happened to walk by and refused to let the selfie opportunity go. We'll say this ... Kimora handled it like a pro.

In the end, she was still annoyed, but admitted getting the ticket was better than ... well, watch.