NBA Star Zach LaVine, Cops Called After Overzealous Fan Shows Up at House

Zach LaVine Cops Called After Overzealous Fan Shows Up at House
3/5/2021 7:24 AM PT
Scary situation for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine -- cops were called to his home Thursday night after an allegedly obsessed woman showed up at his door and refused to leave.
Our law enforcement sources tell us ... 25-year-old LaVine was at his residence when the woman arrived.
We're told Zach did not know the woman -- but she had traveled from another state demanding to have a conversation with the young superstar.
When asked to leave the property, we're told the woman refused -- so cops were called.
Once help arrived, we're told officers took her to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation -- she was not formally arrested and has not been charged with a crime.
We reached out to LaVine's camp -- so far, no comment.
It's been a big week for LaVine -- who was just named to the NBA All-Star team for the first time in his career.
He's dropped 30 or more points in 17 games so far this season.