Soccer Journalist Crushed By Falling Wall On TV Set, Insane Video

Breaking News

A soccer journalist was smashed by a falling wall on the set of a live TV show Tuesday ... but somehow, the guy miraculously escaped without injury.

The analyst's name is Carlos Orduz ... and just seconds into his appearance on ESPN FC Radio -- he was blindsided by a piece of the set that clearly hadn't been secured properly.

El señor golpe que se acaba de llevar el Olímpico Orduz @orduzrubio en Espn Radio fue tremendo, ojalá no pase a mayores #ESPNRadioColombia pic.twitter.com/fsYtave0cy — Manuel Rojas (@RojasManuel) March 10, 2021 @RojasManuel

In video of the incident, you can see the wall fell on Orduz with so much pace ... his face lurched straight into his desk.

His colleagues, who were trying to move on with the show professionally, expressed immediate concern -- and the network cut straight to commercial to check in on Orduz.

Fortunately, the sports reporter says nothing major happened to him as a result of the accident ... in a video update, he explained, "I want to tell you that I'm fine."

Play video content @orduzrubio/Twitter

"They've already checked me, absolutely nothing happened apart from the scare."

Orduz added after further medical checkups Tuesday night, he suffered no fractures and nothing more than bumps and bruises.

"I must tell you that I am fine," Orduz wrote on Twitter. "Thank God."