Ray J Buys a Goat to Celebrate Earbud Sales Milestone

Ray J is killing it in the earbuds game -- so for the fallen competition, we say this prayer: May their bodies rest well in the ground; earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust. And, in RJ's case ... G.O.A.T. to goat.

Check out what the singer/biz mogul just picked up from his local animal farm ... a baby goat! He was showing it off down at his Miami crib, where he had the little guy within arm's length as he walked around the driveway. Those Florida leash laws, man -- they're intense.

In all seriousness though -- we're hearing Ray's new buddy here was actually a symbolic buy to celebrate the fact his Raycon Global Earbuds brand just went platinum by hitting a milestone sales figure ... one million unique customers worldwide.

Oh, and if you're wondering what the goat's name is -- it's just like the fairy tale, with a slightly different spelling ... Billie. No word on whether the last name's Gruff.

Of course, this isn't Ray's first rodeo in raising a pet -- he's got a whole pack of dogs on the West Coast ... which he shares with his on-again, off-again wife/ex ... Princess Love.