Deshaun Watson 14th Accuser Says NFL Star Is A 'Serial Predator,' Claims QB Assaulted Her In L.A.

Breaking News

The 14th female massage therapist to accuse Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct says the NFL star is "a serial predator" who assaulted her in Los Angeles last year.

The masseuse -- using the pseudonym "Jane Doe" to protect her identity -- spelled it all out this week in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the suit, Doe says Watson reached out to her via Instagram last summer ... and set up an appointment for a massage at a Beverly Hills, Calif. residence on July 15, 2020.

Once there ... Doe says Watson led her to a room in the home, closed the doors and locked them.

She says once she began the massage ... the 25-year-old Houston Texans quarterback turned aggressive, and at one point, attempted to force her to grab his penis.

In the suit, Doe says she was "terrified" during the session ... and after the massage had ended, she claims Watson told her, "I will not have you sign a NDA [Non-Disclosure Agreement] but don't ever talk about this."

Doe says the whole incident left her feeling "violated, ashamed, and disgusted."

Doe claims several months later, in December 2020, Watson reached out to her again ... but she says she did not respond.

The woman -- like the previous 13 female massage therapists who have filed lawsuits against the NFL superstar -- is suing for unspecified damages.