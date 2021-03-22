Deshaun Watson Hit w/ 4 More Lawsuits, Accuser Says She Was 'Scared For Her Life'

... Accuser Says She Was 'Scared For Her Life'

Two more female massage therapists have filed lawsuits against Deshaun Watson ... with one accuser claiming the NFL star was so aggressive with her, she was "scared for her life."

TMZ Sports has obtained the two new suits -- bringing the official number to NINE total against the Houston Texans QB -- and in them, Watson is accused of more disturbing actions against women -- though he's denied ALL of the allegations from all of the accusers and said he's the target of a baseless money grab.

In one of the new lawsuits, a female masseuse -- identified as Jane Doe to protect her identity -- says she was first introduced to Watson in June 2020 after the NFL player had booked her through her manager.

Doe says she showed up to Watson's hotel in the Houston, Texas area to administer the massage ... but claims things quickly went sideways.

In the suit, the woman says a short time into the massage ... Watson became aggressive, and "groped her buttocks and vagina and then pushed her buttocks into his face."

The woman says she then slapped Watson, told him she didn't want that ... and claims the QB then apologized.

Doe says Watson then asked her to clean massage oil off of him because he had to leave for practice ... but she claims the quarterback "began using his penis to touch [Jane Doe's] hand."

She says was "mortified" by his actions ... and covered Watson's private area with a towel so she could finish wiping the oil off and leave.

Doe claims Watson only paid her $100 instead of the agreed-upon $300 ... saying the QB had told her manager that she "had not given him what he wanted."

Two months later, on Aug. 17, 2020 ... the woman says Watson reached out to her over Instagram to get another massage.

In her suit, the woman says she did not realize it was the same Watson ... and scheduled an appointment with the Texans player that same night at the spa she worked at.

Doe claims when Watson arrived ... she immediately recognized him and scolded him for "inappropriate" behavior in their previous meeting.

The woman says Watson apologized and "told her something to the effect that he had never been rejected by a woman before."

Doe claims she told Watson she was a lesbian and was not interested in him ... and says Deshaun "agreed to not be inappropriate again."

But, Doe says a short time later, Watson became aggressive ... made comments about her body.

The woman says she continued the massage in order to avoid trouble with her manager ... but she says at one point Watson pulled her close and said he wanted to ejaculate.

In the suit, Doe says she told Watson to "stop acting like a pervert" ... but says Deshaun continued with the sexual misconduct anyway.

The woman claims Watson asked her to perform oral sex on her ... and then "forced [Jane Doe's] mouth onto his penis." She says Watson's actions were so inappropriate, they made her "scared for her life."

Doe says Watson continued to push for oral sex -- and when she declined ... Watson let her go and then began masturbating in front of her.

The woman is now suing for unspecified damages.

The second suit filed on Monday contains similar allegations ... with another "Jane Doe" female masseuse alleging Watson was inappropriate with her during a March 2021 massage in the Atlanta area.

In the suit, the woman says Watson "put his penis on her hand" during their appointment ... but when she quickly moved away and made it clear she wouldn't go further with him -- she says the quarterback got dressed, paid her and left.

The woman is also suing for unspecified damages.

According to the attorney of the two women, several more lawsuits could be filed against Watson soon ... with Tony Buzbee claiming 22 women in total have come forward to him with allegations of sexual misconduct against the QB.

Buzbee added he's been in contact with both the Houston Police Department and the Houston District Attorney, cooperating in the potential criminal investigation into the claims.

For Watson's part, he's denied any wrongdoing ... insisting the entire thing is an effort by Buzbee to score an unwarranted payday from lying clients.