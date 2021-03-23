Dabo Swinney 'Disappointed' with Deshaun Watson Allegations, But I 'Love Him Like a Son'

Play video content Breaking News Clemson University

Dabo Swinney is clearly torn up about the sexual misconduct allegations directed at his former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson -- saying he's "disappointed" by the accusations but still supports the guy.

Swinney coached Watson at Clemson for 3 seasons -- from 2014 to 2016 -- and they became pretty close during their time together.

Swinney was asked if he was surprised to see so many women making accusations about Watson ... and when it came time to answer, Dabo kept it real.

"Yeah ... I mean, certainly [I was surprised]," Swinney told reporters during a Monday news conference.

"[I was] disappointed to see his name in the news and all that's going on .. but hey, look, I love Deshaun Watson."

Swinney continued to explain why he's supporting Watson throughout the situation.

"He’s like a son to me. That's how I love him. As far as the legal stuff and all that ... that will take its course. Certainly can't speculate or comment on any of that stuff, but all I can tell you is I've known Deshaun since the 9th grade and he's been nothing but exemplary in every area that I've ever known him in."

He continued, "In the 3 years that he was here as a player, I think I had a chance to yell at him one time. He was 5 minutes late to a team meeting that he overslept for. That's it."

"That's the Deshaun I know. I can only base my thoughts on my experiences with him, which have been wonderful."

"Again, I love him like a son, and we'll just have to see where everything else goes from there."

So far, 14 women have filed lawsuits against Watson -- with attorney Tony Buzbee claiming there are still 10 more women who could also take action.