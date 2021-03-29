NYPD Looking for Suspect Who Beat Up Asian Man on Subway

Play video content

Cops in New York City are on the hunt for a suspect who beat the hell out of an Asian man on a subway car ... and the brutal incident is all on video.

As you can see, footage appears to show 2 men, one Black and one Asian, trading punches on the subway ... and the Asian man is eventually overpowered as punches rain down on his head.

In the video, the suspect then puts the Asian man in a chokehold, and appears to choke him out until he is unconscious and drops to the floor. The suspect then walks off the subway car.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is asking the public for any information on the incident, which is under investigation.