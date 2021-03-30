Woman Arrested After Cops Find Her Near Drake's Toronto Mansion

Drake's massive mansion was buzzing with police activity Tuesday, and cops say one woman is in custody after being found near the sprawling Toronto property.

Toronto Police tell TMZ ... officers responded to a call around 5 PM ET and apprehended a woman before she could gain entry to Drake's estate.

We're told there were no reported injuries and police are investigating after clearing the scene.

A source close to Drake tells TMZ ... the rapper was home at the time, but the woman got nowhere near the inside.

There was a report of a woman allegedly armed with a knife storming Drake's home and using a metal pipe to strike one of his security guards ... but Toronto Police tell us the report is NOT true.

As you know ... Champagne Papi built the 35,000 square foot mansion on a 2-acre lot, and it's decked out with 2 saunas, a massage room, a 10-car garage, a gym, a screening room and a full-sized indoor basketball court.