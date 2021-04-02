Britt Reid Car Crash, 5-Year-Old Victim Still Hospitalized But Showing Improvement

4/2/2021 6:09 AM PT
Breaking News
The little girl who suffered a brain injury in the Britt Reid car crash incident in February has still NOT been released from the hospital ... but she's starting to make improvements.

5-year-old Ariel Young was in a coma for more than a week when Britt Reid -- son of K.C. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid -- allegedly slammed his car into the vehicle she was in during a Feb. 4 crash.

Young woke up from her coma in mid-February -- but doctors diagnosed her with a traumatic brain injury and expect a "long road to recovery."

Young's family, through her GoFundMe page, provided an update on her health over the weekend.

"Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery."

As we previously reported, cops say Britt Reid admitted to drinking alcohol and taking Adderall before smashing into 2 parked cars that were pulled over on the side of a highway on-ramp.

Cops announced they were investigating the crash but so far no formal charges have been brought against Reid.

Young's family is clearly unhappy with the pace of the investigation -- saying, "Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while [Ariel] cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten."

"Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you."

35-year-old Britt -- who was a linebacker coach with the Chiefs -- was initially placed on leave following the crash. But, he is no longer employed by the team.

