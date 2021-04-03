Anthony Davis Rushes to Motorcycle Crash Site to Aid His Security

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Anthony Davis quickly responded to a crash scene involving his security guard to see if he could help, and even had a stop-and-chat with cops who arrived ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The Lakers star was front and center Saturday on the heels of what we're hearing was a one-vehicle collision that involved a motorcycle ... which our law enforcement sources tell us resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.

It's unclear if the person transported was AD's security guard, but it'd be a safe bet that it was. We're told by people close to AD that he simply showed up to check on his guy -- but we've been assured AD was not involved in the accident himself .. and only showed up after the fact since he was nearby. What we do know for sure ... AD's security is said to be in stable condition.

We also got video and photos of AD on the scene -- in flip-flops, no less -- as he talked to police and also talked on the phone. As for what exactly happened and led up to the crash ... we're not quite sure, but are working on getting more info.

Based on pics from the scene, however, it looks like a flexible delineator post in the middle of the road might've been struck ... as cops were standing over one that was completely bent to one side. The motorcycle in question, meanwhile, was eventually taken away in a tow truck.

It also seems like AD's camp came by to check on him at one point ... we're told AD ended up getting into a Mercedes Maybach that arrived to get him, this after talking to someone in what looked to be a Rolls-Royce not too far from where the motorcycle was parked.

One eyewitness tells us AD looked pissed during the commotion, which is more than understandable. Assuming this is a good pal of his, his emotions running high would make sense.