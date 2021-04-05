Kodak Black Ambushed, Security Guard Shot in Florida
Kodak Black Ambushed, Security Guard Shot
4/5/2021 11:37 AM PT
11:37 AM PT -- Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... the security guard was in a car when he was struck by gunfire, and Kodak was not in the vehicle. The security guard is now in stable condition.
Kodak Black and his entourage were ambushed outside a fast food joint in Florida, and the shooting left one of his security guards in serious condition ... according to police.
Gunfire erupted around 3 AM Monday morning in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Tallahassee. Law enforcement tells us the shooter opened fire from a car that was tailing Kodak and co.
Law enforcement sources say the rapper's entourage was being followed by several cars attempting to cut them off as they left a nightclub, and Kodak's camp pulled into the McDonald's and blocked the entrance with a car while KB went inside to pick up an order.
We’re told one of the cars tailing Kodak went to the McDonald's, left and then came back ... and that's when people inside the vehicle started shooting.
Kodak's security guard was shot in the leg and rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, police say, while Kodak was whisked away in an armored car and was unharmed.
Kodak was in town headlining a Sunday music festival, Cultur3 Fest, and the security guard is reportedly undergoing surgery after one of the shots apparently hit an artery.
Originally published -- 11:15 AM PT