Antonio Brown Re-Signs With Buccaneers ... Days After Settling Sexual Assault Case

Antonio Brown is officially returning to Tampa ... the star receiver re-signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday morning, just 1 week after settling his sexual assault case.

Brown was a key part of Tampa's Super Bowl-winning team in 2020 -- he caught a TD in the title game against the Chiefs -- and he had been campaigning for a 2021 return.

And, after AB struck a settlement last week with the woman who had accused him of a 2018 rape, the Bucs clearly felt comfortable bringing the 32-year-old back.

The deal is a one-year contract worth up to $6.25 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The agreement also includes a $2 million signing bonus, Pelissero added.

Brown -- who released a joint statement with his accuser, Britney Taylor, last week saying "Their dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success" -- played in 8 games for the Bucs last season.