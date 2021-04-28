Antonio Brown Re-Signs With Buccaneers Days After Settling Sexual Assault Case

Antonio Brown Re-Signs With Buccaneers ... Days After Settling Sexual Assault Case

4/28/2021 6:02 AM PT
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown is officially returning to Tampa ... the star receiver re-signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday morning, just 1 week after settling his sexual assault case.

Brown was a key part of Tampa's Super Bowl-winning team in 2020 -- he caught a TD in the title game against the Chiefs -- and he had been campaigning for a 2021 return.

And, after AB struck a settlement last week with the woman who had accused him of a 2018 rape, the Bucs clearly felt comfortable bringing the 32-year-old back.

The deal is a one-year contract worth up to $6.25 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The agreement also includes a $2 million signing bonus, Pelissero added.

Brown -- who released a joint statement with his accuser, Britney Taylor, last week saying "Their dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success" -- played in 8 games for the Bucs last season.

The 7-time Pro Bowler caught 45 passes for 483 yards and 4 TDs ... and his quarterback, Tom Brady, made it no secret the wideout was one of his favorite targets.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later