'Martin' Merch Launching in Collab with Detroit Pistons
'Martin' Damn, Gina ... New Pistons Merch Looks Fly!!!
5/11/2021 12:28 PM PT
Martin Lawrence's love for the Detroit Pistons has come full circle ... with a new line of merch honoring his hit '90s sitcom!!!
The NBA team's had a rough season -- it's currently dead last in the Eastern Conference -- but its collab with "Martin" should help it go out on a high note.
Nearly 29 years after the iconic show premiered with the city of Detroit as a backdrop ... Lawrence is teaming up with the Pistons for this limited-edition clothing line including jerseys, hats, shorts, sweatshirts, T-shirts and more.
As you can see ... the merch -- available Friday exclusively on Pistons313shop.com -- features the famed "Martin" intro text along with hilarious quotes and call-backs to the show mashed up with a Pistons hoops aesthetic.
The comedian says ... "Detroit has always shown me so much love and always shows up for me. From stand-up tours to fans on the street Detroit has felt like home. It’s an honor to be part of something that means so much to me to this many years later."
We should note, Lakers superstar LeBron James is a HUGE "Martin" fan, and launched a shoe with the comedian a few years back -- tough to imagine him swapping his purple and gold for Pistons blue and red, though.