Conor McGregor Gets Cake & Balloon Party For Being Rich, Congrats On Forbes Ranking!

How does one celebrate being 2020's richest athlete??

CAKE AND BALLOONS, BABY!!!

At least, that's the case for Conor McGregor ... who got a sweet surprise after earning the top spot on Forbes' annual list of the World's Highest-Paid Athletes this week!!

Conor showed off a custom cake and some gold balloons that he was gifted for raking in a reported $180 MILLION this past year ... and the UFC superstar was clearly stoked about it!

McGregor posed for pics with it all ... holding a pair of balloons that read "#1" and "PROUD OF YOU."

The cake was pretty cool too ... it featured Conor on the cover of Forbes -- with some chocolate and strawberries!!

And, yes, there were bottles of Proper 12 involved.

The only downside of it all for the 32-year-old fighter? He says he couldn't take a bite of the cake because "I am making weight" for his upcoming July fight with Dustin Poirier.