Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Get Permission to Travel to Cabo

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli can officially break out the tequila ... 'cause a federal judge is approving their request to travel to Mexico for a family fiesta.

TMZ broke the story ... Lori and Mossimo had requested permission to travel to San Jose del Cabo to spend time with family from June 16 to June 21. Their argument, in a nutshell, is they've been playing by the rules since their release from prison.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Lori says she's paid her $150k fine as well as her community service requirement. Mossimo also told the judge he's remained in compliance with the terms of his term of supervised release.

Mossimo also said he satisfied his $250k fine and is actively working on completing his community service. It seems playing by the rules has its rewards ... 'cause the judge signed off on their requests. So, ADIOS!!!