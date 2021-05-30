Miles Teller Fumes After Being Punched In Face at Maui Restaurant

Play video content TMZ.com

Miles Teller says the guys who pounced on him and punched him in the bathroom at a Maui restaurant were strangers, but we've learned there's a connection he may not know.

Check out the video we obtained ... it shows the aftermath of the fight as Miles is held back after getting punched. He says several times the guys who hit him are losers.

One of the men who allegedly put hands on Miles is married to a wedding planner, and the wedding planner seems to have history with Miles and his wife, Keleigh. Keleigh mentioned in a Vogue article she worked with the company to plan the nuptials.

Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ -- they claim Miles and Keleigh didn't pay their bill.

We're told the husband of the wedding planner has already spoken to cops and a criminal investigation into the incident is underway.

The couple's lawyer, Tre Lovell, tells TMZ, "It is my understanding that the altercation was a dispute over money pertaining to the couple's wedding. We are currently evaluating my clients' legal claims that may exist surrounding the incident, statements made about the incident and the parties previous business dealings."

Miles did not appear seriously injured. They left the restaurant without further incident. Witnesses said the man claimed Miles owed him and his wife $60,000 for services connected to the 2019 wedding.

I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 29, 2021 @Miles_Teller

Miles tweeted after our report ... "I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life ..."