Miles Teller Wedding Planner Involved in Another Wedding Confrontation

Miles Teller isn't the only one recently in the sights of a Hawaiian wedding planner and her husband, because just weeks before the alleged attack on the actor, the two were smack dab in the middle of drama at ANOTHER wedding ... ending in the planner's arrest.

TMZ has obtained video of an enraged Lorrie Nielson outside the Four Seasons Lanai. We're told the trouble started inside the venue, at a wedding Nielson worked on, before spilling out to the parking lot, and that's where our video picks up.

A wedding guest films as she comes at him, witnesses hold her back and you hear Lorrie yell "Russell, get him!" to her husband ... the same man who allegedly punched Teller in the face inside a Maui restaurant last week.

Russell appears to be the peacekeeper this time, telling the man behind the camera to stop escalating the situation with Lorrie.

Cops came to the scene, and drove Lorrie away in the back of a police SUV. You hear officers ask the man behind the camera to keep his distance from Lorrie's husband, Russell, for the rest of the night.

TMZ broke the story, Teller was eating at Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui when he was allegedly attacked in the restroom by Russell. Lorrie was the wedding planner for Miles and his wife, Keleigh's 2019 ceremony, and the couple allegedly still owes Nielson money. A witness tells us Russell mentioned he's owed $60k.

Nielson's attorney, Tre Lovell, told us, "It is my understanding that the altercation was a dispute over money pertaining to the couple's wedding. We are currently evaluating my clients' legal claims that may exist surrounding the incident, statements made about the incident and the parties previous business dealings."