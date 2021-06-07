DaBaby's Entourage, Alleged Shooting Victim's Injury Photos

The Miami shooting allegedly involving DaBaby's entourage left a grisly scene ... and one of the victims says he still has a bullet lodged in his leg.

Check out these photos of the injuries Emerson Delgado says he suffered when shots rang out late Monday night in Miami Beach.

As you can see, Delgado's right leg is a bloody mess, and the guy's missing a huge chunk of flesh now. He's been treated and released from a hospital, but he says he'll be wearing a walking boot-styled cast for some time.

According to the police report, cops say Delgado was shot once in his right calf ... but his lawyer, Josiah Graham, tells us there was a second bullet that grazed Delgado’s right hamstring.

Graham, who's with Kelley Uustal law firm, claims the melee began when a member of DaBaby's entourage punched Delgado, knocking him to the ground. He says Delgado started to run away, when someone behind him opened fire and struck him in the leg.

As we reported ... a rapper named Wisdom, who police say is a part of DaBaby's entourage, was arrested for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. Cops say Wisdom fired at least one shot that hit someone in the leg.