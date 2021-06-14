Post Malone Shows Off Million-Dollar Smile, Diamond Fangs

Post Malone's got a million-dollar smile to show off ... and it's the envy of vampires everywhere.

The singer's teeth went through some serious reconstruction this past weekend, as he dropped $1.6 mil to upgrade to natural porcelain veneers framed with 2 diamond fangs.

When it was all said and done, we're told Posty's dental work included 28 units of ceramic restoration ... and the 2 diamonds amount to a total weight of 12 carats.

That's a lot of ice for one mouth. Just for comparison, the average engagement ring is a little over 1 carat. Then again, PM's no stranger to dropping a ton of cash on his drip ... among his other hobbies.

The "Circles" singer's smile was a collaborative effort by celeb dentist Thomas Connelly, cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi and Isaac Bokhoor and his team at Angel City Jewelers.