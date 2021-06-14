Post Malone Shows Off Million-Dollar Smile, Diamond Fangs
6/14/2021 9:17 AM PT
Post Malone's got a million-dollar smile to show off ... and it's the envy of vampires everywhere.
The singer's teeth went through some serious reconstruction this past weekend, as he dropped $1.6 mil to upgrade to natural porcelain veneers framed with 2 diamond fangs.
When it was all said and done, we're told Posty's dental work included 28 units of ceramic restoration ... and the 2 diamonds amount to a total weight of 12 carats.
That's a lot of ice for one mouth. Just for comparison, the average engagement ring is a little over 1 carat. Then again, PM's no stranger to dropping a ton of cash on his drip ... among his other hobbies.
The "Circles" singer's smile was a collaborative effort by celeb dentist Thomas Connelly, cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi and Isaac Bokhoor and his team at Angel City Jewelers.
Stay tuned for the next blingy thing Post sinks his teeth into ...