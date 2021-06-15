Drake, Future Party with Gunna at His Celeb-Packed 28th Birthday Bash

Play video content

Gunna's gonna need a neck brace and darker shades after his star-studded birthday bash ... 'cause that's a lot of shiny bling around his neck and wrists.

The Georgia rapper turned 28 on Monday and went all out for his birthday event, which kicked off with dinner at an Aston Martin dealership -- his guests dined inside a freakin' vault!

That makes sense ... since there were stacks on stacks on stacks of cash sitting right on the dinner table. Gotta eat your greens.

The crew later hit up the Highlight Room in Hollywood where some heavy hitmakers rolled through ... including Drake, Future and Young Thug.

The bottles were flowing as was the cash. You can see Gunna's friends showered him with even more cash ... including music producer Wheezy, who shelled out a cool $20k "for the years we didn't know each other."

Then there's the bling. So. Much. Bling. Gunna's pretty stoked about his massive diamond-encrusted pinky ring. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

One thing is crystal clear ... it pays to be Gunna 'cause he's an incredibly well-liked dude. As we reported ... Lil Baby gifted Gunna $100k for his bday. Hell, even strangers love Gunna.