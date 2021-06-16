Travis Scott Back to Calling Kylie Jenner 'Wifey,' Stormi Shines at Gala

Travis Scott is publicly confirming what we knew -- he and Kylie Jenner are back together, and they're so tight he's calling her "wifey," and turning date nights into family outings.

Kylie and their daughter Stormi flew to NYC Tuesday and got all cozy with Travis while he was being honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit for his contributions to fashion, design, entrepreneurship, the arts and social justice.

Stormi damn near upstaged her parents, smiling for cameras as the whole fam -- dressed to the nines, mind you -- headed into the event.

During his acceptance speech ... the rapper reportedly gushed and said, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you." They also walked the red carpet together as a family ... and Kylie later posted a pic on IG with Travis fully embracing her with his arms wrapped around her.

By all reports, Travis and Kylie were all over each other during the evening ... holding hands and acting all lovey-dovey.

As we reported ... they recently rekindled things and went from simply co-parenting to full-on dating, but not exclusively. However, Travis calling her "wifey" again feels like they might be taking things to the next level.