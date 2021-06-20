Steve-O Shaves Scores of Dudes' Pubes for His Sasquatch Suit

Play video content

Steve-O's getting back to "Jackass" basics -- doing something incredibly vile and stupid, but also hilarious ... all to the delight of his fans, who were happy to donate to his cause.

The stunt performer and comedian says he's been working on a homemade Sasquatch suit for more than 2 years now, and by homemade he means ... made entirely out of pubic hair.

Problem is, Steve-O's own body's not capable of producing enough body hair for his Bigfoot suit, so earlier this week he decided to call on "dudes with lots of pubic hair" to contribute to his vision ... and boy, did they come through for him.

The "Jackass" star held a pube-shaving party Thursday night in Carlsbad, CA ... with the only requirements being that the fellas had to be 18 or older, have a nice man bush, and bring their own razors.

From there, Steve-O took matters into his own hands ... collecting pubes from all over his volunteers -- armpits, crotches and even some ass hair -- and depositing it all in a large plastic bag.

Disgusting? Check. Hard to look away? Also, check. We'll say this ... it's an impressive amount of hair he hauled in, and Steve-O clearly viewed this as mission accomplished.