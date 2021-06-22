Antonio Brown Moving Truck Driver Assault Case Probation Terminated Early ... Attorney Says

The probation period Antonio Brown was sentenced to in his moving truck driver assault case has just been terminated 1 year early ... his attorney, Sean Burstyn, tells TMZ Sports.

Brown received the good news at a court hearing Tuesday, according to Burstyn ... with the attorney saying a judge agreed to end the probation 12 months early, recognizing AB's done a good job of staying out of trouble over the past year.

As we previously reported, Brown was hit with 3 criminal charges after allegedly roughing up a moving company driver outside of his Florida mansion back in February 2020.

But, Brown cut a plea deal with prosecutors four months later in June ... agreeing to serve two years of probation, complete 100 hours of community service and finish a 13-week anger management program in order to close out the case.

And, in court documents filed last week, Brown's attorneys argued that because the Tampa Bay receiver has already finished one year of probation and completed the rest of the conditions ... the final year of his probation should be terminated.

And, Burstyn says that's exactly what went down in the Broward County courtroom Tuesday.

"In further demonstration of Antonio Brown’s hard work and great progress since his NFL suspension, we are very pleased to advise that his withheld adjuration is now final and he has completed his probation a full year ahead of schedule,” Burstyn said in a statement.

"We see nothing but blue sky for AB."