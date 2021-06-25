Bubba Watson's Driver Head Snaps Off On Unreal Tee Shot, 'That Was Crazy'

If you needed further proof pro golfers are flat-out better at the sport than you ... here's Bubba Watson snapping his driver on a tee shot -- and still somehow hitting the fairway!!

The golf superstar made the incredible swing in his 2nd round at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Friday ... and video of it all is WILD.

You can see in the footage, as Bubba's famous pink driver made contact with his ball on hole #2 at the TPC River Highlands course -- it obliterated, with the driver head separating from the shaft and flying dozens of yards away.

"That was crazy," one of the announcers said.

Yet, somehow, the ball still managed to go nearly 300 yards -- and land perfectly in the short grass!!

And, to make things even MORE impressive, Bubba went on to birdie the hole despite it all!!!

Under golf's rules, Bubba would be able to replace the driver mid-round if he could fix it ... although when his caddie tried to make it repairable -- it didn't seem to be going well.

Bubba's caddie Ted Scott fulfilling the "other duties as assigned" part of the gig. pic.twitter.com/EUF2xud2dJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2021 @PGATOUR

Bubba's currently feasting on the course regardless ... he's the tournament's leader so far, sitting at 9-under par.