Raiders' Mark Davis Parties At Vegas Casino Opening ... Unfazed By Mini Crash!!!

Think a fender bender is going to get in the way of Mark Davis' partying?!?

HELL NO ... 'cause just one day after the Raiders owner was involved in a parking lot car crash -- he was living it up at a Las Vegas casino opening celebration!!!

The 66-year-old was spotted laughing, gambling and rubbing elbows with big-time celebs at Thursday's Resorts World Las Vegas party ... clearly unfazed that his Mini Cooper was damaged in a wreck Wednesday.

We broke the story, the son of legendary Raiders owner Al Davis collided with another car in a shopping complex near the Vegas strip ... but, fortunately, he escaped with no injuries.

In fact, Davis later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the whole thing was "no big deal" ... adding he was going to get the car repaired this week.

We're sure Davis -- who's reportedly worth more than $500 MILLION -- found some other mode of transportation to the party Thursday night ... which, by the looks of things, was VERY good for the Raiders honcho.

Celebs in attendance at the event included Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, Usher and more ... clearly a party Davis was thrilled to be at!!