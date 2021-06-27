Jodie Sweetin's Ex Claims She Still Makes Bank, Shouldn't Reduce Child Support

Jodie Sweetin's still making plenty of money to support her kid with her ex-husband, or at the very least -- she has much fuller pockets than him ... so he claims in new legal docs.

The "Fuller House" star's ex, Morty Coyle, is firing back at her request to reduce child support payments to him because she claims her income dropped due to the pandemic and her show getting canceled. The ex-couple shares custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Beatrix.

According to the docs ... Morty claims Jodie's request should be denied because she's continued to work as an actress and made at least $200k last year.

He's also accusing her of not disclosing her financial situation accurately, and calls BS on her claim to have no "foreseeable work" in the future -- even noting she makes additional money from sending messages to fans on Cameo.

Morty claims Jodie is currently working on a TV show in New York ... while he's been taking care of their daughter.

He also says he's been impacted by the COVID pandemic because he works as a DJ ... which led to him relying on unemployment checks. Morty says any reduction of child support would have a negative impact on their child, so he's asking the judge to deny her attempt to lower payments.