Thousands Of Suns Fans Flock To Airport To Celebrate With Team After NBA Finals Berth

Play video content @tcraig3_ / Instagram

Phoenix Suns fans partied like it was 1993 on Wednesday ... 'cause THOUSANDS of wild supporters rushed to the airport to celebrate with the team after reaching the NBA Finals!!

The Suns flew back home right after beating the L.A. Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals ... and were welcomed with a sea of fans waiting for them.

Like, seriously ... there were a LOT of fans.

You can see the Suns players in their cars going through a tunnel of crazed fans ... all of 'em chanting "MVP" when Chris Paul and Devin Booker made their way through.

nothing better than seeing @DevinBook and @CP3 not know how to even respond to the @Suns fans at the airport. glorious pic.twitter.com/pYqI7EYNbf — medusa feet pics (@chanonista) July 1, 2021 @chanonista

Torrey Craig was standing in a Rolls-Royce with DeAndre Ayton ... dappin' up up fans while showing off their shiny new trophy.

The guys even got stuck in the crowd when the fans surrounded their cars -- but don't worry, everyone was safe and having fun.

It's been a LONG time since Suns fans have been able to go wild like this ... after all, Phoenix has only been to the NBA Finals twice -- 1976 and 1993 -- and are just 4 wins from bringing home the team's first-ever championship.

Fans coming out in big numbers. I’ve already spoken to one woman who was here the last time the Suns went to the finals. She says she feels like a kid again. pic.twitter.com/PwvCNROh8D — Taylor Kinnerup (@TaylorKinnerup) July 1, 2021 @TaylorKinnerup