Bruce Smith Warns Packers To Fix Aaron Rodgers Drama, You're Not Good Without Him!

Play video content TMZSports.com

NFL legend Bruce Smith says the Packers are SCREWED if they don't remedy the Aaron Rodgers situation ... telling TMZ Sports Green Bay is NOT a contender without the QB.

Smith didn't mince words when talking about the Cheesehead drama ... saying straight-up, "With [Rodgers], they are a contender. Without him, they are not!"

Of course, the Packers certainly know that -- Rodgers is one of the greatest football players EVER -- but for some reason, they still haven't been able to squash the beef.

Rodgers has made it clear he's upset over his contract situation ... and reportedly, the 37-year-old ain't too happy with some of the team's personnel moves over the past few years either.

Aaron Rodgers spoke with @Kenny_Mayne about where he stands with the Packers: pic.twitter.com/VeSBspFVLL — ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2021 @espn

Smith is warning the Packers to get it all behind them quickly ... explaining the drop-off from Rodgers to Jordan Love in 2021 could be significant.

"My advice would be to hash out their differences," Smith said.

Smith tells us at the very least, the Packers have to figure out a way to hold onto Rodgers for at least one more year before they move on.

"It would be in everyone's best interest that Aaron is happy going into this season or he at least knows what his future is going to look like after the season is over."