Fourth of July Fireworks Show at National Mall Costs $280k

With everyday life trending back toward normalcy in America, the country's turning to a long-standing tradition to demonstrate that -- dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars on fireworks.

According to federal financial records, obtained by TMZ ... the upcoming aerial fireworks display at the National Mall in Washington D.C. will be put on by the National Park Service at a cost of $278,500.

The company cashing the check is Garden State Fireworks, and though it may sound pricey ... it's actually par for the course.

As we previously reported, the same fireworks company was paid $270k in 2018, but got a bump to $320k in 2019 when President Trump wanted to make the show an even bigger extravaganza.

Last year, amid the pandemic, the event was moved to Mount Rushmore ... where a company called Pyro Spectaculars received $350k to put on the fireworks display.

Garden State Fireworks is back at it this July 4 though ... they recently did President Biden's inauguration as well.

Of course, the total cost of the Fourth of July event in D.C. is likely much more than the $280k figure ... because expenses like security, planning, and yes -- toilets -- need to be factored in.