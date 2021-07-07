Donald Trump, Bieber Set to Attend McGregor Fight at UFC 264
UFC 264 Trump, Bieber Set To Hit Vegas ... For McGregor Fight
7/7/2021 1:59 PM PT
A POTUS, a Biebs and a Kardashian walk into a fight -- that's what's going down at UFC 264 in Vegas this weekend ... with a massive list of celebs set to watch Conor McGregor face-off against Dustin Poirier!!!
Our UFC sources confirm ... former President Donald Trump is among huge names slated to hit up T-Mobile Arena on Saturday for the fight ... including Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly.
Impressive, right?!? There's more -- Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Odell Beckham, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant and others will tune in for Conor's first fight in Vegas since January 2020.
"I'm not a businessman. I'm a business, MAN" -@TheNotoriousMMA— danawhite (@danawhite) July 6, 2021 @danawhite
Poirier vs McGregor is LIVE SATURDAY on @espnplus PPV! #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/X3ie5yIGEH
Of course, Dana and Trump go way back -- in UFC's early days, Trump offered White his casinos to host fights ... and the UFC honcho went on to throw his support behind #45 during his 2016 presidential campaign.
On top of that, Trump and Conor have had nothing but positive words for each other in the past ... with McGregor calling him a "phenomenal president."
Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020 @TheNotoriousMMA
Early stages of term also.
Incredible.
Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪
The celebs in attendance are in for a highly anticipated treat -- remember, Conor handled Dustin back in 2014 ... but Poirier got his revenge earlier this year.
Now, the question is -- does Trump fanboy and hang out with McGregor after the fight?!?