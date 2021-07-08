Conor McGregor Calls Paul Bros 'Dingbats,' But Leaves Door Open To Fight
Conor McGregor Jake & Logan Paul Are 'Dingbats!!!' ... But Down To Fight?!?
7/8/2021 12:55 PM PT
"I couldn’t care about them 2 dingbats."
Conor McGregor is days away from one of the biggest fights of his career, but the UFC superstar's still getting grilled about Jake and Logan Paul ... saying he has no intention of ever fighting the YouTubers-turned-boxers.
... but he's not counting it out for good!!!
"The Notorious" -- who's seeking revenge against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday -- was asked if he'd ever step in the ring with the two bros this week ... and his answer is very interesting.
"I don’t see so, but never say never," Conor said. "If they’re gonna keep competing and what not, who f***in' knows? But dingbats, the 2 of 'em."
Conor McGregor speaks about fighting Jake Paul and Logan Paul in the future.@TheNotoriousMMA @jakepaul @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/bz1JbSIcm7— YouTube Boxing 🥊 (@Youtube_Boxing_) July 8, 2021 @Youtube_Boxing_
In other words -- SO YOU'RE SAYING THERE'S A CHANCE!!!!
Remember, Jake has incessantly gone after McGregor for months ... offering $50 million to make the fight happen, even releasing a wild video claiming the superstar and Dana White are scared to set it up.
Conor -- who loves making money -- has kept his options open about fighting Jake in the past ... and you'd think there's gotta be a reason for that.
Jake has a history of showing up to big UFC fights to confront his rivals -- remember when he got into it with Daniel Cormier a few months ago -- so don't be shocked if JP and his bro crash the fight.