NFL's Zaven Collins Begged Cops To Not Arrest Him During Speeding Stop, Police Video Shows

"I know you could scold my ass, and I know you could really, really help me out and, just -- please, sir!"

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins -- a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- begged cops over and over again to not arrest him during a speeding stop in Scottsdale, Ariz. last month ... and the entire incident was captured on police video.

In the footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, cops pulled over Collins and told him they were stopping him because they said he was going a staggering 76 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

Collins was surprised to hear the number ... and told one of the officers, "Nah, I was not going that fast," before adding, "I apologize."

Collins then explained he plays for the Cards while handing over his ID.

The officers eventually placed Collins in cuffs ... and after they told him they were arresting him for excessive speed and reckless driving -- the 22-year-old football player began pleading with them to let him go.

"There's no reason for this," Collins said. "Are you serious?"

Collins then begged some more to the officers ... adding, "I've been cool. I've been chill. Can you please? Please, sir?"

Collins was ultimately placed in the back of a squad car ... and he tried one last time to get out of the arrest there.

"I know I sped a little bit, sir," Collins said ... "I'm just saying, can you help, like, please? Just show a little bit of love. Please. God bless. Please."

Unfortunately for the football player, he was still booked and later charged with 1 count of exceeding the speed limit and 1 count of reckless driving.

Collins' case is still playing in the court system. His next hearing is slated for late August.