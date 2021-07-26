UFC's TJ Dillashaw Reveals Disgusting Gash After Big Comeback Fight

WARNING: This is NOT breakfast material ... so finish your eggs and toast now before we get into it.

Done?? Okay, good.

UFC star TJ Dillashaw is showing off the WILD cut he suffered during his return to the Octagon on Saturday ... and it's pretty damn gross.

Of course, TJ hadn't fought in more than 2 years after getting popped for PEDs in 2019 ... but showed no signs of ring rust after beating Cory Sandhagen in a split decision at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

But, the former bantamweight champ didn't escape unscathed -- Dillashaw got a massive gash on his eyebrow that required quite the patch-up job.

The injury happened in the second round as Sandhagen punched TJ above his eye ... which immediately started to bleed.

Referee Herb Dean even had to intervene to let a doc check out Dillashaw's cut before resuming action.

Despite the gnarly sight, TJ was calm about the whole thing ... saying he's opened the same cut before, so it's no biggie.