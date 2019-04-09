UFC's T.J. Dillashaw Suspended 2 Years ... for Failed Drug Test

UFC's T.J. Dillashaw Suspended 2 Years for Failing Drug Test

UFC star T.J. Dillashaw has just been hit with a 2-year suspension for failing a drug test before his January 19 title fight against Henry Cejudo.

Dillashaw tested positive for Erythropoietin -- aka EPO -- which is a synthetic hormone that's considered a cleaner alternative to blood doping, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has announced.

EPO is often used by athletes to increase oxygen transport and aerobic power, according to USADA.

Dillashaw has accepted the suspension -- which means he won't be eligible to fight until Jan. 2021.

Dillashaw provided the dirty sample on Jan. 18 -- one day before the fight.

What's even worse for T.J. ... he lost the fight against Cejudo in a 1st-round stoppage.

The 33-year-old fighter had issued a statement on the situation last month saying he was "disappointed" and was trying to figure out what happened.

"While words can't even begin to express how disappointed I am at this time, please know that I'm working with my team to understand what has occurred and how to resolve this situation as quickly as possible," Dillashaw said at the time.

After the positive test, Dillashaw relinquished his UFC bantamweight title so he could "deal with the matter."

Before the Cejudo fight, Dillashaw had defeated Cody Garbrandt twice.

Story developing ...